Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

