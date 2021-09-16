Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $26,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

