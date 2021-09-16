National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 541,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,785,000.

NYSE BBN opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

