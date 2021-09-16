National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.