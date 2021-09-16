National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

