National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $479.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

