National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

