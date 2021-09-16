National Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.47 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,272,000 after buying an additional 475,086 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000.

Shares of COMT opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

