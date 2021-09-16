National Bank Financial Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INE. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.53.

Shares of INE stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$20.92. 389,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,088. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

