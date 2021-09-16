National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $284.38

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.38 ($3.72) and traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 218.20 ($2.85), with a volume of 1,459,459 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.85.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

