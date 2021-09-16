National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.27 ($13.66).

Several brokerages recently commented on NG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at GBX 959.70 ($12.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 942.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 914.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.73. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85).

In other National Grid news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,040.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.