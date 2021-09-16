Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in August

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on GASNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 5,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.3377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.59%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

