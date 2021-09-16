NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,635.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and last traded at GBX 1,635 ($21.36), with a volume of 18979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($21.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,525.71 and a 200 day moving average of £145.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

