Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,060,647 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.05. The company has a market cap of £6.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.