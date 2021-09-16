NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.62. NCR posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 29,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,764. NCR has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

