Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Down 5%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s share price fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.79. 8,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

