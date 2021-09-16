Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €69.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.15 ($81.35).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM traded down €0.42 ($0.49) on Thursday, reaching €86.92 ($102.26). 77,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 86.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.22. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €86.62 ($101.91).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.