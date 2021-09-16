Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,293,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

