New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 78.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 209,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMVP opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,297 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

