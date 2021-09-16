Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NXPRF stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.62.

Get Nexans alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPRF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.