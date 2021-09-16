NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Head to Head Survey

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Green Cures & Botanical Distribution alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,274.96 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.