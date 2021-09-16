Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,899,000 after purchasing an additional 287,133 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock remained flat at $$99.61 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,522. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

