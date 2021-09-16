Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $15.60 Million Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $472.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

