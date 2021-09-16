Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $21.34 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,792 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,868 shares of company stock worth $9,598,929. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,161. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

