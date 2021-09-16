Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $25.57 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for about 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.45% of Kornit Digital worth $25,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.25. 3,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.40. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $146.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 335.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

