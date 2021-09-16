Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.16. 185,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,543,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research firms have commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

