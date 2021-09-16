Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.60

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 14102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NINOY. upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

