Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

