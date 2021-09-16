Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Appian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.03 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

