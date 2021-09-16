Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -179.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

