Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

AA stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

