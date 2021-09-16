Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

