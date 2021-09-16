Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

