Nord Finance (NORD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $727,552.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00005944 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $727,552.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00122559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00176530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.83 or 0.07521007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.26 or 0.99512984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.11 or 0.00871779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

