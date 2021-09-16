Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $619.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $629.20 million. Nordson posted sales of $558.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.38. The stock had a trading volume of 144,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,759. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

