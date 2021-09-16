Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.09. 28,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

