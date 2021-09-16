Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $39,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

