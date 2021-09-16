Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,491. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average of $198.91.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,340 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

