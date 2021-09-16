O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,756 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after buying an additional 222,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Momo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Momo by 25.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 467,604 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in Momo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,010,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 87,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its position in Momo by 70.2% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

