Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

