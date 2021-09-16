Ocean Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.47 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $512.03 million and approximately $52.47 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00804078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

