Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $159.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Omnicell by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Omnicell by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.