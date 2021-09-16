Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $159.29 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $162.86. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.