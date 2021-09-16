ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.23

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 5532260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 221,308 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

