OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

