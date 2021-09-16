OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 5.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 6,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,075,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 161.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 232,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 615,933 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 33.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

