OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,146,057.30 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at $70,670,740.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 600 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $14,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52.

On Thursday, July 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in OneSpan by 6.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

