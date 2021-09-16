Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.60

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 4070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

