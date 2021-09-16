Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.60

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 4070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.
ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
