Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 155,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,539. The company has a market cap of $461.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

