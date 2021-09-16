Open Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $68,232.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.82 or 0.00805724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046343 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

